Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gloria J. Finney


1939 - 2020
Gloria J. Finney Obituary
Gloria J. Finney

Gloria J. Finney, age 80, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. She was born on December 18, 1939 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Harold and Virginia (Clark) Brown.

Gloria enjoyed shopping with cousin. She traveled through out the states. Gloria loved going out west, to visit family. She retired from Toledo Board of Education.

Left to cherish Gloria's memory is her husband, of 58 years, John Finney; children, Dawn (Kris Smith) Gaffney and John Finney, Jr.; brothers, Harold Lee (Karen) Brown, William (Dorothy) Brown, and Sidney (Mary) Armer; and many nieces and nephews. Gloria was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Finney.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to any Northwest Ohio Diabetes Foundation.

Family will be receiving guests on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419 473 0300).

To share memories and condolences with Gloria's family please visit our website.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 5, 2020
