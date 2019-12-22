Home

Gloria Jeanne Cowgill


1936 - 2019
Gloria Jeanne Cowgill Obituary
Gloria Jeanne Cowgill

Gloria Jeanne Maxwell Cowgill, 83, formally of Toledo, Monroe, Taos, N.M., and Luna Pier, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. She was born October 1, 1936 in Toledo, OH, to Joseph and Faye Maxwell. She was crowned Miss Toledo in 1955. She was a graduate of Toledo Hospital School of Nursing in 1956 and married the love of her life, Steve Cowgill, in May, 1957. They raised their four daughters in Monroe, MI and later retired to Taos, N.M. where they lived for many fun filled years before returning back here to be closer to family.

How do we describe our Mom? As her daughters, she was one of the most gracious ladies we knew, yet she was also the most fun mom imaginable. All our friends wanted to hang out at our house because she was so much fun! "There goes Gloria and the girls down to Florida or out to Colorado in the old VW bus". We went through two of those buses on our many travels. She could also be a taskmaster! A favorite saying of hers was, "Get out and blow the stink off or I'll put you to work!" Or the unspoken rule that sometimes stupid rules need to be broken. One example…coming back to school a month late from summer break and our principal was so upset! Her response, "I was giving them a history lesson on the Southwest American Indians and they will have a report ready before they return. Would you like them to give a presentation to the whole school?" That was the kind of free spirited mom she was! She carried this fun loving spirit to her grandkids as well; all of whom she loved immensely.

As we became adults and made mistakes, she always welcomed us with open arms. Another meaningful adage-"You are so much more than you think you are!" She made us believe that and try to live to our fullest potential. While none of us can ever live up to the high legacy she has left behind, we will continue to strive to meet the dreams she had for each of us. We love you, Mom.

Gloria is preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Karon "Roni" Cowgill Braunlich in 1994, and her loving husband, Steve, in 2012. She is survived by her daughters, Kim (John) Cousino, Kellie Overley, and Karlie (Dave) Row. Also survived by her 13 beloved grandchildren, Kristie, John, Nick and Scott Cousino; Maggie, Libby and Alli Overley; Maddie, Emme, Campbell and Hudson Row; and Steven and Kayleigh Braunlich. Numerous great grandchildren also survive, as does her best friend and "Aunt", Shirley Newell and her family.

Services will be private for the family. Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (419-269-1111)

Vaya Con Dios, Mom

Online condolences:

blanchardstrabler.com

Published in The Blade from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
