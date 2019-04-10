Home

Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
View Map
On Sunday, April 7, 2019 Gloria "Bainzo" Kasten, age 75, of Toledo, went home to be with her Lord and Savior.

She will be welcomed at the pearly gates by her parents, Fred and Virginia Slawski; siblings, Robert and Shirley; and granddaughter, Haley. Gloria is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Fred; sons, Timothy (Carol) and Alan (Lisa); siblings, Kathy (Hank) Tripsess; grandchildren, Crystal (Ulyess), Collin, Cory, and Caleb (Reem); great-grandchildren, Jasiri, Jahzara, Braylon, and Braxtyn; special friends, Nitza, MaryAnn, June and Flo; and a host of nieces, nephews and many other friends.

We would also like to thank the nurses and caregivers at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo, Kellie, Martin, Dion, Donna, Carolyn, Michelle and Ginger; you have given exceptional care and we are forever grateful.

The family will receive guests on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 2 – 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo 43617 (419-392-9500) with A Celebration of Life beginning at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

To leave a special message for Gloria's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Apr. 10, 2019
