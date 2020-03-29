Home

Gloria L. Kemp


1929 - 2020
Gloria L. Kemp Obituary
Gloria L. Kemp

Gloria L. Kemp, age 90, passed away March 26, 2020 at Bridge Hospice Care Center. She was born July 21, 1929 in Philadelphia, PA to Eugene and Emma (Ammon) Lehr.

Gloria is survived by her daughters, Laurie (Joe) Collins and Linda (Richard) Sulier; grandchildren, Joe Collins, Sarah (Jason) Glazer, Jessica Sulier, Nicole Sulier, Leah Collins (Jess Warnock); great grandchildren and close friends, Gloria Streiffert and Marie Knollman. In addition to her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Henry V. Kemp and brother, Carl Lehr.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Gloria.

Memorial contributions may be made to Oak Bend Church, The Gideons or Cherry Street Mission in Gloria's memory.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
