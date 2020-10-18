Gloria M. PeaceGloria M. Peace, age 86, of Toledo, passed away October 12, 2020. She was born March 18, 1934 in Toledo to Charlie and Mollie Moore.In addition to her parents, Gloria was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Peace; grandson, Richie Bishop, II; and brothers, Theodore and David Draper. She is survived by her children, Barbara Elliott, Robert (Monica) Peace and Devon (Lisa) Peace; 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 2 great-great-granddaughters.The family will receive guests, Friday, October 23, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. at The Refreshing Place Church, 2500 Nebraska Ave. Toledo. Burial will take place at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.To leave a special message for Gloria's family, please visit: