1/1
Gloria M. Peace
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria M. Peace

Gloria M. Peace, age 86, of Toledo, passed away October 12, 2020. She was born March 18, 1934 in Toledo to Charlie and Mollie Moore.

In addition to her parents, Gloria was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Peace; grandson, Richie Bishop, II; and brothers, Theodore and David Draper. She is survived by her children, Barbara Elliott, Robert (Monica) Peace and Devon (Lisa) Peace; 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 2 great-great-granddaughters.

The family will receive guests, Friday, October 23, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. at The Refreshing Place Church, 2500 Nebraska Ave. Toledo. Burial will take place at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.

To leave a special message for Gloria's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
The Refreshing Place Church
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
The Refreshing Place Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved