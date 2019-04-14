Gloria M. Uhde



Gloria M. Veler Uhde passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Friday, April 5, 2019 in her youngest daughter's home in Lake Mary, Florida. She was just 3 weeks shy of her 91st birthday.



Gloria was born at home in Clay Center, Ohio on April 26, 1928 to Herbert and Anna (Dibert) Veler. She attended Waite High School. Gloria had a strong work ethic and she enjoyed every job she had. As a young woman, she worked at the Railroad YMCA, Libby Glass where she painted gold trim on glassware and Kresge's before she took on the awesome duties of a stay at home mom for the next 20 years. After her husband's medical retirement, she went to work as a sale associate in ladies coats & dresses at JCPenney in Franklin Park Mall, retiring after 25 years. Then after her husband's passing, she returned to JCPenney for another 16 years, finally retiring at age 79 ½.



Gloria is lovingly remembered by her three children, Karla (Jim) Guest of Port Orange, Florida, Harold (Debbie 1957-2019) Uhde of Perrysburg, Ohio and Melanie (Greg) Topolewski, of Lake Mary, Florida. Five surviving grandchildren: Nathan (Heather) Uhde, Anthony (Stefanie) Bowman, Natalie (Charles) Tison, Meredith (David) Reed and Eric Topolewski, seven great grandchildren with one on the way in August. Also surviving is her sister-in-law, Helen (Jim) Veler as well as many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Karl Uhde (1926- 1996) and grandson, Alex Topolewski (February – May 1994) as well as her parents, Herbert and Anna Veler and 9 siblings; Herbert Jr, Imogene Boyd, Frances McGill, Jim, Emerson, Kenneth, Lyle, Franklin, and Roger.



Gloria had a zest and joy for living. She had a wonderful sense of humor and her laugh was contagious. She enjoyed meeting people; no one was ever a stranger. Gloria was a charter member of her Bunko Club of 50 years and she enjoyed playing Yahtzee, Bingo and all games of chance. From a young age, she was very musical and she enjoyed singing, playing piano and our favorite . . . yodeling. Her taste in music had a wide range from country to pop to Christian, enjoying the works of Jerry Vale, Bruce Springsteen and the Gaithers. Gloria sang with a local country band in her younger years, loved to dance, roller-skate and bowl with her husband Karl. She also could be found working the voting booth in her local precinct. She was active in the Asbury Park and Whittier Elementary Mother's Clubs. She enjoyed breakfast and lunches at Bob Evans with her dear friends as well as her favorite neighborhood spots, Rudy's and Red Wells. She was an avid "treasure hunter" at garage sales with her daughters and several grandchildren. She loved to travel with her husband and after his passing; she continued those adventures with her sister, Frances. She enjoyed many hobbies and crafts as well as a love for cooking and baking. She and her husband Karl owned a home on the corner of Dryden and Walker in West Toledo. Well known to her neighbors, she lived there for 50 years loving every minute, and then she moved to Lake Mary, Florida in 2013 to stay with her daughter Melanie and her family.



Gloria was a delightful, lighthearted, lovely, compassionate soul. She made everyone around her feel loved and, in turn, everyone who knew her loved her. She was a fantastic role model and fiercely loyal to family and friends. She will be greatly missed.



The visitation and funeral service will be held at Wm. Sujkowski and Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Highway, Toledo, Ohio. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 11:00 with Reverend Michael Elkins officiating. Entombment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park, 6382 Monroe St, Sylvania, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Vitas Healthcare, 2201 Lucien Way, Suite 100, Maitland, Florida 32751, attn. Rob Bacon. Condolences for the family may be offered online at www.sujkowskiairport.com.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019