Gloria Marie (Nowicki) Sroczynski



Gloria Marie (Nowicki) Sroczynski, born on December 2, 1931 in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Verna and Roman Nowicki, passed away at age 87 on June 20, 2019 in Jensen Beach, Florida. Gloria graduated from Libbey High School. She was in the Grain Futures industry at The Andersons as a bookkeepers until retiring in 1996. Gloria was the loving wife of Florian "Chuck" Sroczynski, married in 1951. She love aerobics, exercise, beachcombing, and gardening. She was preceded in death by her brother, Roman Nowicki Jr; her sisters, Violet Napierala and Delphine Kurdziel; and beloved dog, Brutis. Gloria is survived by her husband, Chuck; her son, Randy Sroczynski; sisters, Lucille Butler and Marlene Cline; granddaughters Amy Costa (Sroczynski), Erin Hite (Sroczynski), and Sarah Bohnsack (Sroczynski); and Great-grandchildren, Hailey Lewandowski, Lorelai, Jacob, and Connor Hite, and Hunter Bohnsack. The family invites donations in Gloria's name to Martin County Humane Society. Friends and family members may attend the memorial service, officiated by Father James Devine, on Thursday, June 27th from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2330 SE Mariposa, Port St. Lucie, Florida, 34952. The funeral home is National Cremation Society, located in North Palm Beach.



Published in The Blade from June 30 to July 1, 2019