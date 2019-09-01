|
Gloria May Wolin
Gloria May Wolin, 87, passed away at The Gardens of St. Francis on August 21, 2019. Gloria was born May 15, 1932 to Felix and Louise (Heidet) Aubry in Toledo, Ohio. Gloria was a graduate of Woodward High School, where she met her future husband, Ivan. She was a hair-stylist for many years, and retired from Toledo Public Schools. Gloria enjoyed baking, cake decorating, cooking, crafts, gardening, refinishing furniture, and traveling. It wasn't unusual to walk into Gloria's house and find homemade noodles drying on the kitchen table. Throughout the years, Gloria loved to share her special recipes and craft ideas with family and friends.
Gloria and Ivan, along with their three sons enjoyed traveling on summer vacations, including a Christmas vacation to the Florida Keys. Ivan passed away in 1984, and Gloria remarried in 1994 to Richard Allen. Gloria and Dick enjoyed going to Lakeside, Ohio and opened a gift shop they named "Something Special".
Gloria is survived by her son Craig (Laura) Wolin; grandchildren, Emily (Luke) Nagy, Natalie (John) Harvey, Rachel Wolin, Reid Wolin, John Miles (Manda) Wolin, Jacob Wolin, Brittney (Joshua) Stanley, Ivan Wolin, and Sarah Wolin; great-grandchildren, Phinehas, Aliza, and Josiah Nagy, Drew and Rory Harvey, Rylie, Matthew Wolin, Afton Walters, Abigail and Archer Stanley; and sister Delores (Raymond, deceased) Slomka.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands Ivan Wolin and Richard Allen; sons, Mark and David Wolin and daughter-in-law, Julie Wolin; sister, Mary and brother-in-law, Howard Whalen and several half-brothers and half-sisters.
A private memorial service will be held in honor of Gloria.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the dedicated staff at The Gardens of St. Francis and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their kind and compassionate care.
Memorial contributions may be given to the MS Society (Northwest Ohio Chapter) or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019