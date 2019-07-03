|
Gloria Peart
Gloria Peart, 77, of Oregon, OH passed away Friday June 28, 2019 at the Perrysburg campus of Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Gloria was born on September 19, 1941 in Toledo, Ohio to Virginia and Howard Pickett. Gloria married Charles Peart Jr, on October 9, 1960.
Surviving Gloria are her husband: Charles, daughter: Lisa (Patrick) Adams, sons: Charles (Linda) Peart, Barry (Suzanne) Peart, and Carl (Karen) Peart, brothers: Donald Pickett, and Dave (Cheryl) Pickett, 11 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.
Gloria was Preceded in death by both her parents and sister Patrica Lewis.
Gloria was a member of Northwood Church of God and enjoyed sewing, volunteering, and doing crafts.
Celebration of life Services will be held on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Northwood Church of God located at 1838 S. Coy Rd. Northwood, Ohio 43619.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted with Habegger Funeral Services.
