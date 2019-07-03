Home

POWERED BY

Services
Habegger Funeral Services
2001 Consaul St
Toledo, OH 43605
(419) 214-2622
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Northwood Church of God
1838 S. Coy Rd.
Northwood, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Peart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Peart


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Peart Obituary
Gloria Peart

Gloria Peart, 77, of Oregon, OH passed away Friday June 28, 2019 at the Perrysburg campus of Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Gloria was born on September 19, 1941 in Toledo, Ohio to Virginia and Howard Pickett. Gloria married Charles Peart Jr, on October 9, 1960.

Surviving Gloria are her husband: Charles, daughter: Lisa (Patrick) Adams, sons: Charles (Linda) Peart, Barry (Suzanne) Peart, and Carl (Karen) Peart, brothers: Donald Pickett, and Dave (Cheryl) Pickett, 11 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.

Gloria was Preceded in death by both her parents and sister Patrica Lewis.

Gloria was a member of Northwood Church of God and enjoyed sewing, volunteering, and doing crafts.

Celebration of life Services will be held on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Northwood Church of God located at 1838 S. Coy Rd. Northwood, Ohio 43619.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted with Habegger Funeral Services. We invite you to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.habeggerfuneralservices.com
logo


Published in The Blade from July 3 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now