Gloria Rolewicz
Gloria Rolewicz, 89, passed away on May 22, 2020, she joined her husband, John. Retiring from Jeep relocated to sunny Florida.
Surviving son, Roger, (Cindy); daughter, Jaye (Jeremiah); granddaughters, Theresa, Rachael, and Jessica; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Sophia, Audrey and Margaret; nieces, Janet (her daughter, Carrie); nephew, Mike. Also preceding her brother, Joseph; his son, Robert Wrobel.
She enjoyed and taught us to savior family, friends, faith and life. suncitycenterfuneralhome.com
Gloria Rolewicz, 89, passed away on May 22, 2020, she joined her husband, John. Retiring from Jeep relocated to sunny Florida.
Surviving son, Roger, (Cindy); daughter, Jaye (Jeremiah); granddaughters, Theresa, Rachael, and Jessica; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Sophia, Audrey and Margaret; nieces, Janet (her daughter, Carrie); nephew, Mike. Also preceding her brother, Joseph; his son, Robert Wrobel.
She enjoyed and taught us to savior family, friends, faith and life. suncitycenterfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.