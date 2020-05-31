Gloria Rolewicz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Rolewicz

Gloria Rolewicz, 89, passed away on May 22, 2020, she joined her husband, John. Retiring from Jeep relocated to sunny Florida.

Surviving son, Roger, (Cindy); daughter, Jaye (Jeremiah); granddaughters, Theresa, Rachael, and Jessica; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Sophia, Audrey and Margaret; nieces, Janet (her daughter, Carrie); nephew, Mike. Also preceding her brother, Joseph; his son, Robert Wrobel.

She enjoyed and taught us to savior family, friends, faith and life. suncitycenterfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sun City Center Funeral Home - Sun City Center
1851 Rickenbacker Drive
Sun City Center, FL 33573
(813) 634-9900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved