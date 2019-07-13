Gloria Rose Pezzino



There are two means of refuge from the miseries of life: music and cats.



Those words are attributed to Albert Schweitzer nonetheless reflect the spirit and beauty of Gloria Pezzino.



Gloria was an artist, piano player, den mother, bunco enthusiast, wife, grandmother, great grand-mother, beloved aunt, sister, neighbor and friend. If anyone could ever be described as as all inclusive, it would be Gloria. She loved all creatures great or small…..with or without fur. All things considered, there are not many things we can count on in this modern world. However one certainty we all shared, if you were hungry, angry, lonely or tired…...Gloria would show up with a tin of her homemade peanut butter cookies. Our memory today is of Gloria's warm, generous, gentle nature.



Many friends were made on Gloria's life journey, starting with her home birth on Starr Avenue, education followed at Raymer Elementary and Waite High School, as did active membership at Saint Thomas Aquinas Parish. Life long friends were made at Jobst Institute during her years of employment on Miami Street. As life unfolded, Gloria enjoyed summers at the campground, worshiping at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and joyous rendezvous with brothers and sisters in Ft. Myers and Key West.



Gloria Rose Pezzino was born Friday April 8, 1932 and died Wednesday July 10, 2019. At the moment of her passing Gloria was comforted by her son Michael Pezzino, son John (Linda) Pezzino, grandson John (Noreen) Pezzino, extended



family members Rick (Kelly) Mitchell, Teresa and Terry Barraclough, Brenda (Mark and Taylor) Ashcraft, Michael Mitchell, and Gloria's dearest and closest friend, confidant, compassionate caretaker and constant companion of 40+ years, Madelyn (Maddy) Mitchell. Preceding Gloria in death were her parents, Charles and Hulda Uhrman, brothers, Gene Uhrman, Robert (Louise) Uhrman, sisters Virginia (Frank) Martenies, Ruthie (Bob) Slobodzian and former husband Cornell A. Pezzino. Gloria dearly loved her great-grandchildren, Sofia Rose Pezzino and Roman Eugene Pezzino. The love she had for her "Little Brother" Johnny (Shirley) Uhrman was boundless. Further, Gloria treasured sharing her life with a host of others including Tim and Jason Mitchell, Erin Leigh (Travis) Braznell and their newborn son Walker, Rachelle Mitchell, Robert "Bobby" (Pam) Uhrman, sister-in-law and life long friend Beverly Cousino and a host of nieces and nephews that she adored.



Sunday July 14, 2019 visitation is scheduled at 4 – 8 p.m. a Scripture Service starting at 7:30 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43612. Monday July 15, 2019 visitation is scheduled at 10 a.m. at the church with a Christian of Burial Mass at 11am. Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 8330 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI 48182. Private burial services will be provided by Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania, Ohio.



Danielle, Sasha, Julie and all the Home / In-House Hospice Team of Northwest Ohio, you were truly a Blessing in this most trying of times. Your care and compassion guided us, and for that we are grateful.



Contributions in Gloria's memory can be made to the Humane Society of Monroe County, 833 N. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, MI 48182 or Hospice of Northwest Ohio 30000 E. River Rd, Perrysburg, OH 43551. Condolences may be shared with Gloria's family at



www.sujkowski.com



Published in The Blade from July 13 to July 15, 2019