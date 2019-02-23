Gloria Ruiz-Mikolajczak



Gloria Ruiz-Mikolajczak, age 64, of Napoleon and formerly of Toledo, passed away on February 21, 2019. She was born on February 14, 1955 to Raul and Diamintina Guardiola in Toledo. Gloria was a graduate of Libby High School and the University of Toledo. She worked for the City of Napoleon as the Director of Human Resources and she previously worked for the City of Toledo in the Department of Human Resources. She was a member of the Human Resource Association and the State Public Employees. Gloria enjoyed shopping, traveling with Don, reading, watching movies, gardening, and she was an avid fan of the University of Toledo and Ohio State University. Most of all, Gloria cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.



Gloria was preceded in death by her mother and brothers, Rudy and James. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 31 years, Donald Mikolajczak; son, Brandon (Shelly) Ruiz; grandchildren, Kylee and Brady; her father, Raul Guardiola; siblings, Alicia (Charles), John (Marina), Maria, Eleanor (Frank) and Esther (Ramon); sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Linda, Jean, John (Gretchen), Dave (Gail), and Tim (Kathy). Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and friends.



Family and friends may visit on Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral Services at 6:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be directed to the Seagate Food Bank or the Toledo Hospital Child Life Center.



Published in The Blade on Feb. 23, 2019