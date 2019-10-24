The Blade Obituaries
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
108 W. Broadway Street
Maumee, OH
View Map
Gloria Schiavone Obituary
Gloria Schiavone

Gloria Schiavone, age 84, of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at University of Toledo Medical Center. She was born on September 24, 1935 to Malio and Lena DeCesare in Toledo.

Gloria graduated from Libbey High School, and worked at Art Iron Inc. from 1954-1989. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee, and enjoyed bowling in their women's league. Gloria was a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her children, James Jr. (Ellen) Schiavone, Sally (Andy) Mulinix, Sue (Dave) Nietrzeba; grandchildren, James III (Stacy) Schiavone, Andy Jr. (Cassie) Mulinix, Michael (Heather) Mulinix, Christopher (Jacklyn) Mulinix , April (Michael) Shaneck, Nathan (Britt) Nietrzeba, Matt (Amie) Hommel, Jessica (Bob) TenEyck, Tara Ruswinkle; 24 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jenny Childers and Milo DeCesare. In addition to her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, James; daughter, Connie Lee Schiavone; brother, Vincent DeCesare; sister, Sally Severhof; great-grandson, Daniel Ruswinkle.

The Funeral Mass will be on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 108 W. Broadway Street, Maumee. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 24, 2019
