Gloria Shank
08/21/1942 - 09/14/2020
Gloria Shank, age 78, of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. She was born on August 21, 1942 to Gilbert and Doris (Veler) Jeremy.
Gloria graduated from Waite High School in 1960 and married Richard (Dick) Shank on May 30, 1961. She worked for CCS "Plastic Bag People" for 30 years from the early 1970's until her retirement in the early 2000's. She started as a carrier and worked her way up to President. Gloria enjoyed her luncheons with her lifelong high school friends, and spending time with her friends from the canine companions Ft. Meigs walking group that she shared with her husband Dick. She was also an avid Ohio State football fan and dog lover.
Gloria is survived by her sons, Greg and Tim (Julie); grandchildren, Zachary, Mackenzie, Meredith, Lauren; great-granddaughters, Scarlett and Ryleigh; brother, Gilbert (Margie) Jeremy; sister-in-law, Janet Shank; friends, Pamela (Pam) Henry, Margaret Ogilvie, Stephanie Swicegood, and Alivia Johnson. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard "Dick" Shank; sisters, Joyce Ten Eyck, Carolyn Sibberson; brother, Terry Jeremy and canine companion, Dreamy.
The family would like to thank Dr. Richard Paat, the late Dr. Bradley Sachs, Ohioans Home Healthcare and staff, especially her nurse, Marlene; Hospice of Northwest Ohio and staff along with her nurses, Jessica and Debbie; St. Luke's Hospital and the Elizabeth Scott Rehabilitation Center.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery, 1595 W. River Road, Maumee. (Social Distancing is required.) Memorial contributions may be made to the Toledo Humane Society, American Diabetes Association
, and Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee.
