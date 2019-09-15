Home

Gola Calista Bitterman


1920 - 2019
Gola Calista Bitterman Obituary
Gola calista Bitterman

Age 99, passed away August 28, 2019, in Lansing, MI. She was born on January 31, 1920, in Toledo, OH, to Walter and Gola Beckert.

Gola grew up in Toledo, graduating from DeVilbiss High School in 1938. After high school she attended the University of Toledo.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Laura Pottorf, Amy Gray, Robert and Andrew Bitterman, and her niece, Suzanne Baldwin.

Gola was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Bitterman; sons, Marc Van Wormer and Matthew Bitterman; sister, Lotus Langendorf; and niece, Annette Halka.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Clement Catholic Church, Toledo, Ohio, at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. www.EstesLeadley.com

Published in The Blade from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
