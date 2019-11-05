|
|
Goldie Mae Lytle
Goldie Mae Lytle, age 95, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed into Heaven on Friday, November 1, 2019 at The Manor of Perrysburg. She was born April 19, 1924 in Boone, North Carolina to Dewey and Arvilla Shook. Despite being raised in impoversihed Appalachia, she prevailed to become a strong, self-reliant woman. From a young age, she had the responsibility of caring for her seven siblings, as well as other family members. Caregiving for others became her lifelong attribute.
Goldie married Joseph Lytle on June 30, 1944 in Spartanburg, South Carolina and later moved to the Toledo area. Together they raised four daughters. When Joe became disabled she cared for him until his death in 1972. In 1964, she learned to drive and purchased her first car, a little white Corvair that she was so proud of. Single for the remainder of her life, Goldie had a deep devotion to her daughters and their families. Family was the driving force that motivated her to work hard both inside and outside of the home to provide for herself and her family. By her example, she instilled in her daughters a strong work ethic; how to cook Southern meals; the importance of family values, and many other life lessons.
With her lingering Southern accent and sweet demeanor, she endeared herself to one and all. Her favorite things to do were attending events involving her grandchildren, collecting dolls and clowns, fishing, bowling, playing Yahtzee and bingo, and cooking. But her very favorite thing was celebrating her birthday – she loved her birthday parties every year!
She will be sorely missed as the core of the family, but we're sure she will be watching over us, just as she always did.
Goldie is survived by her daughters, Fran (John) McDowell, Barbara Lytle-King, Betty Whiteman and Rita (David) Hafner; grandchildren, John (Cheryl) McDowell, Robert (Karen) McDowell, Brenda (Dan) Martin, Jacob Whiteman, Matthew Hafner, Laura (Matt) Krisiewicz; as well as 11 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; sister, Pinkie and brother Dwight; and step-daughters, Corrine and Ida Mae. In addition to her parents, Goldie was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; grandsons, Joshua Whiteman and Paul Hafner; great-grandson, Andrew Krisiewicz; son-in-law, Glen King; brothers, Frank, Varden, Clinton and Dempsey; sister, Sylvia and stepson, Roy Lytle.
The family will receive guests, Thursday November 7, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. Toledo (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Whiteford Union Cemetery, Lambertville, MI.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Goldie's memory.
To leave a special message for Goldie's family, please visit:
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019