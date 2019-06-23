Gonzalo Camacho



Gonzalo Camacho, age 93 of Toledo, Ohio passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at Foundation Park of Toledo, OH.



Gonzalo was born November 12, 1925 in New Braunfels, Texas to Juan and Paulina Camacho.



He was proceeded in death by his parents, 4 brothers and 3 sisters. His surviving siblings are 2 sisters, Frances and Elida and 1 brother - Lupe. Gonzalo served in the Military during World War II.



Gonzalo lost his wife of 68 years Ofilia Camacho and sons Gonzalo Camacho Jr and Ricardo (Lupita) Camacho.



Gonzalo is survived by his children, Olivia (Carlos) Sidaui, Mary Ellen Rodriguez, Paulina (Ray) Gust and Lisa Olvera and his six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



There will be a Memorial Discourse on Saturday, June 29 at 2pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 234 Lemoyne Rd., Northwood, OH 43619.



Family will be receiving friends and family after for a meal and support at the Sofia Quintero Cultural Center Banquet Hall, 1225 Broadway St. Toledo, immediately after the discourse.



Published in The Blade from June 23 to June 24, 2019