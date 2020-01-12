The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hindu Temple of Toledo
4336 N. King Road
Sylvania, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gope Karnani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gope Khiomal Karnani


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gope Khiomal Karnani Obituary
Gope Khiomal Karnani

Gope Khiomal Karnani, age 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019 surrounded by his family. Gope was born January 15, 1933 in Padidhan, Sindh, undivided India to Khiomal B. and Vishini Karnani. Gope was a graduate of Bombay University and migrated to the U.S. in 1972 with his wife, two sons and a daughter with $200 in his pocket. He settled his family in Rossford, where he and his wife remained for 47 years. Gope worked as a physical therapist at Mercy Hospital for 25 years and at the Toledo Hospital for 15 years. His hobbies included tennis, volleyball, and carpentry and he closely followed the financial markets and world news. Gope had a generous heart and will be remembered for being helpful, kind and soft spoken to everyone he met.

Gope is survived by his wife of 61 years, Usha; oldest son, Ashok, his wife, Sunita, and their sons, Shan and Anish; middle daughter, Madhu; and youngest son, Sunil, his wife, Dipti, and their son, Nikhil.

Shradhanjali Prayers/Memorial Services for family and friends will be held from 4-5 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Hindu Temple of Toledo, 4336 N. King Road, Sylvania, OH 43560.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hindu Temple of Toledo.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gope's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now