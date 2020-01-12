|
|
Gope Khiomal Karnani
Gope Khiomal Karnani, age 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019 surrounded by his family. Gope was born January 15, 1933 in Padidhan, Sindh, undivided India to Khiomal B. and Vishini Karnani. Gope was a graduate of Bombay University and migrated to the U.S. in 1972 with his wife, two sons and a daughter with $200 in his pocket. He settled his family in Rossford, where he and his wife remained for 47 years. Gope worked as a physical therapist at Mercy Hospital for 25 years and at the Toledo Hospital for 15 years. His hobbies included tennis, volleyball, and carpentry and he closely followed the financial markets and world news. Gope had a generous heart and will be remembered for being helpful, kind and soft spoken to everyone he met.
Gope is survived by his wife of 61 years, Usha; oldest son, Ashok, his wife, Sunita, and their sons, Shan and Anish; middle daughter, Madhu; and youngest son, Sunil, his wife, Dipti, and their son, Nikhil.
Shradhanjali Prayers/Memorial Services for family and friends will be held from 4-5 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Hindu Temple of Toledo, 4336 N. King Road, Sylvania, OH 43560.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hindu Temple of Toledo.
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020