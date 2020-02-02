|
|
Gordon "Bill" Ackley
Born in Toledo, May 6, 1945, Gordy passed away Wednesday, January 29,2020. He attended Chase Elementary and Washington Local Schools, then served in the United States Army. He was employed by the City of Toledo in the Division of Streets, Bridges and Harbors, retiring after 35 years. He enjoyed working on motorcycles, making RC Models and antiquing at various shops and flea markets.
He is survived by his wife, Alana; daughters, Heather White and Kelley Jordan; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by son, William; daughter, Jennifer; and best buddy, Oscar.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lutheran Social Services of Northwest Ohio, 2149 Collingwood Avenue; Toledo, Ohio 43620 in Honor of Lillian Grodi, Gordy's Grandmother.
"IT WAS SURE NICE HOLDING YOUR HAND."
American Cremation Events assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020