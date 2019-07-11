Gordon C. Knopp



Gordon C. Knopp, age 95, died on July 9, 2019. He was born in Toledo on May 28, 1924 to Otto and Minnie (Harder) Knopp. Gordon graduated from Waite High School and attended the University of Toledo. He served in the United States Navy during World War II as an aviation radioman. He retired from Gordon Knopp builders in 1986.



Gordon was preceded in death by his loving wife, Martha; his parents; daughter, Pamela; and sister, Bernice (Edward) Moritz. He is survived by his 3 sons, Randy (Lisa), Russell (Leslie) and Richard; grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Family and friends may visit on Friday from 4-8:00 p.m., with scripture services at 7:30 p.m., at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church where friends may visit after 11:45 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be directed to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.



Published in The Blade on July 11, 2019