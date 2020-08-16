Gordon "Gordy" Downes
Gordon "Gordy" Downes, 58, of Petersburg, MI, passed away on August 4, 2020, at U of M Hospital, Ann Arbor, MI, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 1, 1962, in Toledo, Ohio. He was a 1980 graduate of Ida High School and was employed with Jeep for 28 years.
Gordy often said that his daughters were the joy of his life. He instilled in them a love for animals, nature, music, and reading. He was a history buff, an avid outdoorsman, was quite a conversationalist and knew a little something about everything. He also had a sharp wit and had mastered the one liner.
Gordy is survived by his twin daughters, Amber Downes and Jaimie (Alex) Zydorczyk; father, Everette Downes; sisters, Carolyn (Rich) Granata and Andrea (Joe) Walling; Gordy is also survived by his nieces, Natasha, Rylee and Baylee; a great nephew, Colton; aunts, uncles, many cousins; and his former wife, Janice. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia. Gordy was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
A private family gathering will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
