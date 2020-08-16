1/
Gordon "Gordy" Downes
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gordon "Gordy" Downes

Gordon "Gordy" Downes, 58, of Petersburg, MI, passed away on August 4, 2020, at U of M Hospital, Ann Arbor, MI, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 1, 1962, in Toledo, Ohio. He was a 1980 graduate of Ida High School and was employed with Jeep for 28 years.

Gordy often said that his daughters were the joy of his life. He instilled in them a love for animals, nature, music, and reading. He was a history buff, an avid outdoorsman, was quite a conversationalist and knew a little something about everything. He also had a sharp wit and had mastered the one liner.

Gordy is survived by his twin daughters, Amber Downes and Jaimie (Alex) Zydorczyk; father, Everette Downes; sisters, Carolyn (Rich) Granata and Andrea (Joe) Walling; Gordy is also survived by his nieces, Natasha, Rylee and Baylee; a great nephew, Colton; aunts, uncles, many cousins; and his former wife, Janice. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia. Gordy was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

A private family gathering will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. "Always watch the road for turtles."

pawlakfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved