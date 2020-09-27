1/1
Gordon Duby Jr.
1959 - 2020
Gordon Duby, Jr.

Gordon Duby, Jr., age 61, of Curtice, OH, passed away peacefully Monday, September 21, 2020 at Mercy St. Vincent Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 2, 1959 to Gordon Sr. and Betty Duby in Toledo. Gordon graduated from Libbey High School in 1977. He worked at Calphalon for 41 years before retiring. Gordon was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He loved spending time with his family and his only grandson, Breece. Gordon's smile, spirit and caring nature will deeply be missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Fred Duby. Gordon is survived by loving sons, Gordon Duby, III and Garrett (Christina Moffett) Duby; grandson, Breece; significant other, Cheryl Mills; siblings, Sally (Mike) Briner, Robert (Bev) Duby, Tom (Ellen) Duby, Sandy Spurlock, and Robin (Pat) Hasenfratz; mother of his sons, Karen Boden and Kelly Ryan-Duby; Cheryl's children, Richard and Patrick Mills; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 2 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Ft. Meigs Union Cemetery. (Masks are required with social distancing).

To leave a special message for Gordon's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
