Gordon L. Roberts
Gordon L. Roberts Sr., 82, of Reading, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at home. He was born on March 27, 1938 in Loudenville, Ohio to Ezra and Reba (McNeely) Roberts. Gordon married Kay (Kirkendall) Finnegan on October 27, 1993 and she survives.
He was a United States Navy veteran where he was stationed on the USS Toledo. Gordon worked at AP Parts in Toledo where he was the Committee man. He was a post commander at the Reading American Legion and a lifetime member of the VFW.
Surviving besides his wife, Kay, are children, Gordon (Hazel) Roberts Jr. of Toledo, Robin (Tim) Roberts of Erie, MI; step children, Donald (Lori) Finnegan of Toledo, Shawn (Amy) Finnegan of Toledo, Christopher (Kasey) Finnegan of Maumee, Debra (Brad) Morgan of Maumee; half –siblings, Debbie (Jim) Baltz, Becky (Tim) Horejs, Ezra (Ginger) Roberts; two grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and six step-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Floeita Staples and Reba Weilant; and one brother, Charles Roberts.
A private memorial service for Gordon L. Roberts Sr. will take place at Toledo Memorial Park and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.