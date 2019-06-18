Gordon Lee Sondergeld



Gordon Lee Sondergeld, 90, of Genoa, passed away on Saturday evening, June 15, 2019, at the Genoa Retirement Village. Gordon was born November 24, 1928, in Genoa, Ohio, to Rolla A. and Evelyn M. (Wolter) Sondergeld. He was the oldest of five children. On June 24, 1950, he married Betty L. Younker and she preceded him in death May 22, 2017.



Gordon retired from Chrysler in Perrysburg in December of 1987. After retirement he spent many years boating on Lake Erie and traveling to Florida's gulf coast, where they resided in the winter months. He was one of the founding members of the Lake Erie Nimroders Camping Club. When not fishing, he had many woodworking projects; building doll houses for granddaughters and barns for grandsons, as well as lots of birdhouses. He was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Genoa.



He is survived by his five children, Cynthia (Mike) Hinkle, Richard (Cymbeline) Sondergeld, Geraldine (William) Welling, Gordon L. Sondergeld, Jr. and Judith (Rick) Artiaga; 16 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; his brother, Raymond (Leona) Sondergeld and sister-in-law, Janet Sondergeld. Gordon was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Betty; infant daughter, Teresa May; brothers, Glenn and Robert (Meta) Sondergeld and sister, Carol (Marv) Barkhau.



Visitation will be 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, with the funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. Burial will take place in Clay Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be given to Trinity United Methodist Church, 313 Main St., Genoa, OH 43430; or Genoa Retirement Village Activities Dept., 300 Cherry St., Genoa, OH 43430. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Blade from June 18 to June 19, 2019