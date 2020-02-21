|
Gordon Mark Muchow Ph.D.
Gordon Mark Muchow Ph.D., age 98, formerly of Sylvania, OH, passed away peacefully surround by his loving family at Oakleaf Village, Toledo, Wednesday , February 12, 2020. He was born June 15, 1921 in Evanston, IL to William and Lillian (Neumann Silk) Muchow.
Gordon served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII in the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), and his wife Jean Scotter served in the British army under the First Aid Nursing Yeomanry Corps. Both worked in intelligence and radio operations. The couple met at a mixer in England and were married November 25, 1944 at the Adel Parish Church in Leeds, England. Together they raised three children.
Gordon earned a BS and MS from Northwestern University, and a PhD from St Louis University. He spent his working career as a research chemist. He enjoyed skeet/trap shooting in earlier years, and then traveling to visit family in places including the Chicago area, New England, Colorado, Pennsylvania and Michigan. His love of learning and knowledge never left him, and he was an avid reader with interests from Greek history to science and philosophy. Although he never published his works, he enjoyed writing and expressing his thoughts. He truly loved the time he spent with family along with being a proud grandparent and great grandparent.
He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Jean; children, Susan (James) Rector MD; Jennifer Muchow Ph.D.; Andrew (Robin) Muchow MD; grandchildren, Tess, Jessica, Neil; great grandchildren, Charlotte and Madeline. Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings, Ralph, Phyllis and Johnny.
Services will be private per Gordon's wishes.
Memorial contributions may be made to any Veterans Organization in his name.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 21, 2020