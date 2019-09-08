Home

Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 691-6768
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord- St. Thomas Aquinas
729 White St
Toledo, OH
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord- St. Thomas Aquinas
729 White St
Toledo, OH
Gordon "Greg" Michael Obituary
Gordon "Greg" Michael

Gordon "Greg" Michael, 82, passed peacefully at his home on September 5, 2019, surrounded by his family. Greg attended Central Catholic High School, Michigan State University and University of Michigan College of Law. Greg married the love of his life, Nancy, and together created a beautiful family: Deborah Skergan, Catherine (Randy) Knoop, Tamara Michael, Patrick (Jennifer) Michael and Brian (Renee) Michael; 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Greg served 28 years as a U.S. Treasury Special Agent and enjoyed numerous overseas assignments, ultimately retiring as Supervisor of the Toledo field office. Amongst his many career achievements, Greg was awarded a special commendation as one of the first federal agents to fly sky marshal duty after three U.S. airliners were hijacked in 1970. Greg went on to serve as the Chief Deputy at the Lucas County Sheriff's Office. After 40 years in law enforcement, Greg left behind a powerful example of how to serve the public through building partnerships.

Greg's love of family and friends led to many holiday gatherings and great summers at the family cottage. Greg's kind and generous spirit knew no strangers. Greg leaves a legacy of a life well lived and well loved.

Greg is predeceased by Nancy, his wife of 48 years; and his parents, Helen and Gordon Michael. He is is survived by his five children; his brother, David (Jill) Michael; special friend and longtime companion, Bonnie Burke; and a great number of beloved relatives.

Heartfelt thanks to Amanda, whose care enhanced Greg's daily life immeasurably; and to Guardian Angels (Helena & Karen); Sherry, RN (PHC) and Mike, PT (UltraCare). Their kindness and care enabled Greg to spend his last few years at home. Further thanks to the incredible staff at Mercy St. Charles ICU.

Family and friends will be received from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 12th at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768) 3500 Navarre Ave., Oregon, OH. Visitation will continue on Friday, September 13th, at Epiphany of the Lord- St. Thomas Aquinas, 729 White St., Toledo, OH, from 10:00 a.m. until the start of mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio, the East Toledo Family Center, or St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Online condolences may be left at

hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
