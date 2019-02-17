The Blade Obituaries
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Gordon Reed Taylor

Gordon Reed Taylor, age 90, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019. He was born February 6, 1929 in Toledo, Ohio to Harlan and Dorothy Taylor. Gordon was an avid reader and audiophile who cared much about family unity. Gordon loved to camp, fish and cook, along with taking family vacations. He raised his family in Maumee, Ohio.

Gordon is survived by daughters, Constance (Robert) Ball, Dorothy (William) Freniere; son, Ian (Angela) Taylor; 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother Harlan "Bud" (Christine) Taylor and sister, Marsha Sparks. He was preceded in death by his son, Gilbert (Janice) Taylor.

Friends may call from 5-8 pm, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant Street, Maumee, Ohio. Funeral ceremonies will be at 10 am on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in the funeral home. Online Condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade on Feb. 17, 2019
