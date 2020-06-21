Mr. meek was my teacher at Libbey in 1961. Historically, the early 60s were full of unrest but he was always that special teacher who maintained a calm presence and his classroom was always a safe refuge. More recently I was able to reconnect and the years hadnt changed him at all. He made such an impression on all of his kids and I can only imagine the impact he has made on his family. May your sorrow and loss be lessened by wonderful memories and thank you for sharing him all the years that he coached and taught. ❤

Joy Hazelbaker Roman

Friend