Gordon Richard Meek Ph.D.
1933 - 2020
Gordon Richard Meek, PhD

Gordon Richard Meek, 86, passed away peacefully Friday, June 12, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was born September 22, 1933 to Gordon and Thelma (Gillooly) Meek. He grew up on Nicholas Street in Toledo and attended Arlington Elementary and Edward Drummond Libbey High School, graduating in 1951. After high school, he served two years in the United States Army before earning a Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of Toledo.

In May of 1956, he married his high school sweetheart, Joanne Margaret Eyman, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. He began his teaching career at his alma mater, Libbey High School. He joined the faculty of E.L. Bowsher High School in 1963, the year the school was opened. While at Bowsher, he taught American Government, American History, and other social studies classes. He coached the boys tennis and girls volleyball teams. During that time he also earned a Master's Degree and PhD from the University of Toledo. In 1986, he joined the Toledo Board of Education as Director of Social Studies for the Toledo Public Schools. While there, he was selected to represent the state of Ohio in a national program to develop high school students' knowledge of the United States Constitution. In this role, he participated in organizing and conducting statewide competitions. In 1992, he retired.

He was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church for nearly 70 years. He led the Adult Sunday School class for over 20 years. He also assisted with catechism classes and youth groups. For the 100th anniversary of the church, he compiled and published a history of the church and gave a series of talks for the congregation. He participated in establishing programs to fight hunger and provide care for preschoolers. At age 86, he was still working in the church pantry, which provides food to people in need, when it was closed in late March due to the Covid pandemic.

He was steadfast in his faith, loved working with high school students and serving those in need, and cherished his family. He was sweet and kind and always saw the best in everyone. His favorite song was Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World," which aptly describes how he viewed life.

Left to cherish his memory are Joanne, his wife of 64 years; and sons, Gary (Pamela) and Kevin (Lorraine); and grandchildren, William, Olivia, Jillian and Adrienne. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Laura; his sister, Ann Meek Wagoner; and his parents.

Due to the Covid pandemic, a celebration of life service will be held once Holy Trinity reopens. A private service for his immediate family was held June 18. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (Glendale Ave., Toledo, OH) or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
June 20, 2020
I was a student of his back in the 70's at Bowsher HS. He was always so kind and had the best smile. He was loved by his students and left a lasting impression on so many of us.
Debbie Pearson
Student
June 20, 2020
My favorite teacher at Bowsher. He and I would sometimes good naturedly banter back and forth during class. One time we kept at it until the bell rang, and he realized hed wasted the entire class time on me. I never had a better time. I think he liked it too. I also remember him from Holy Trinity. Great teacher, and a great example to his students.
Marcy Steiger
Student
June 20, 2020
Edt in Peace Mr. Meek. You were my business law teacher at Bowsher High School. I was the class of 65.
Karen Brandum Kaczmarek
Student
June 20, 2020
How can anyone praise Dick Meek sufficiently? I was honored to be Dicks pastor for 20 years. Weekly he taught our adult Sunday School class. Daily he taught me grace and wisdom. They say that faith is more caught than taught. Anyone who spent an hour with Dick grew in faith both ways.
Paul Hegele
Friend
June 20, 2020
So so sorry to hear. Mr. Meek was always and ever will be a favorite of my whole family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all
Eric kohring
Friend
June 20, 2020
What an amazingly wonderful man! Even better than his teaching, Mr. Meek taught us all to be better human beings. He taught by example....a devoted husband to his wife Joanne, and always careful to love, protect and teach his two sons, Gary and Kevin. Time in class, time spent that summer helping him to paint his house in Maumee.....memories not forgotten. He is remembered with affection and respect by many. Especially me.
Jerry Bolduan MD
Student
June 20, 2020
Joanne, My fondest memories are of you and Dick mentoring and encouraging me with the Sunday School program. Dick will truly be missed. All my love and prayers
Kristin Kohring
Friend
June 20, 2020
Mr. meek was my teacher at Libbey in 1961. Historically, the early 60s were full of unrest but he was always that special teacher who maintained a calm presence and his classroom was always a safe refuge. More recently I was able to reconnect and the years hadnt changed him at all. He made such an impression on all of his kids and I can only imagine the impact he has made on his family. May your sorrow and loss be lessened by wonderful memories and thank you for sharing him all the years that he coached and taught. ❤
Joy Hazelbaker Roman
Friend
June 20, 2020
Truly one of favorites -Steve Scott, 1972
June 20, 2020
He was a wonderful teacher, especially at adult Sunday school.
Cindy Stump
Friend
June 20, 2020
Mr. Meek was outstanding -- both a caring teacher and brilliant in his craft. For all he gave us at BHS, my one regret (and I'm probably not alone) is I should have rewarded his efforts by being a better student. Sincere condolences to the Meek family. RIP kind Sir!
William Foote, Class of '71
William D. Foote
Student
June 20, 2020
Thank you for ALL of your years of service for the community. You touched so many lives in various ways, including preparing me for college and inspiring me to be the kind of teacher like you Mr.Meek! Condolences to your family and friends.
In Loving Memory,
Susann Sawyer (valedictorian, class of '77; retired teacher)
Susann Sawyer
Student
June 20, 2020
Mr. Meek was one of my teachers at Bowsher HS . He was one that I remembered over the years . His classes were always up beat and interesting .
Robert Bernius
Student
June 20, 2020
God Bless you Mr. Meek. You were a fantastic Social Studies Teacher! I also enjoyed trying out for your boys tennis team. Jeff Barber Class of 74
Jeffrey Barber
Student
June 20, 2020
God bless you Mr. Meek. As a 1982 graduate of Bowsher High School I have great memories of you and your class. You were one of my favorite teachers of all time . RIP

Jeff Greeno
Jeff Greeno
Student
June 20, 2020
Hugs to you Joanne. You two were such a special couple!! Always my favorite smile whenever I came back to visit Holy Trinity. He was such a special man. My love to the whole family at this time
Patty (Ramlow) Miller
Friend
June 20, 2020
R. I. P. Sir
Joe Romp
Friend
June 20, 2020
I first knew Dr. Meek as my government teacher at Bowsher, and reconnected later as a colleague in TPS.l when I became an educator. Toledo and its connections...my parents knew him as a classmate at Libbey. He was such a knowledgeable and kind man. He will be missed by many. My prayers to his family.
Diane Thorpe
Friend
June 20, 2020
RIP Mr Meek. I was a student of his at Bowsher & he wrote me my recommendation for Wittenberg . I always remember him as kind & gentle. He was a great educator. Condolences to the family.
Cheryl Bowsher
Cheryl
Student
June 20, 2020
Rest in Peace, Mr. Meek...or as so many children at HTL called you, "Grandpa Meek. You will always be in my heart. Heidi and I send our deepest condolence and love to you all.
Sabine and Heidi Croley
Friend
June 19, 2020
RIP Mr Meek!
While attending Bowsher 80 I drove to Maumee HS for Summer School between my JR/SR year because I wanted to learn US Government from Mr Meek. Ironically, I too teach HS Social Studies! This Summer I am teaching US History and Economics - virtually. Thanks for the inspiration - from my family in Indianapolis, IN to yours.

Respectfully, Gary Pitchford
Gary Pitchford
Student
