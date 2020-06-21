Gordon Richard Meek, PhD
Gordon Richard Meek, 86, passed away peacefully Friday, June 12, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was born September 22, 1933 to Gordon and Thelma (Gillooly) Meek. He grew up on Nicholas Street in Toledo and attended Arlington Elementary and Edward Drummond Libbey High School, graduating in 1951. After high school, he served two years in the United States Army before earning a Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of Toledo.
In May of 1956, he married his high school sweetheart, Joanne Margaret Eyman, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. He began his teaching career at his alma mater, Libbey High School. He joined the faculty of E.L. Bowsher High School in 1963, the year the school was opened. While at Bowsher, he taught American Government, American History, and other social studies classes. He coached the boys tennis and girls volleyball teams. During that time he also earned a Master's Degree and PhD from the University of Toledo. In 1986, he joined the Toledo Board of Education as Director of Social Studies for the Toledo Public Schools. While there, he was selected to represent the state of Ohio in a national program to develop high school students' knowledge of the United States Constitution. In this role, he participated in organizing and conducting statewide competitions. In 1992, he retired.
He was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church for nearly 70 years. He led the Adult Sunday School class for over 20 years. He also assisted with catechism classes and youth groups. For the 100th anniversary of the church, he compiled and published a history of the church and gave a series of talks for the congregation. He participated in establishing programs to fight hunger and provide care for preschoolers. At age 86, he was still working in the church pantry, which provides food to people in need, when it was closed in late March due to the Covid pandemic.
He was steadfast in his faith, loved working with high school students and serving those in need, and cherished his family. He was sweet and kind and always saw the best in everyone. His favorite song was Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World," which aptly describes how he viewed life.
Left to cherish his memory are Joanne, his wife of 64 years; and sons, Gary (Pamela) and Kevin (Lorraine); and grandchildren, William, Olivia, Jillian and Adrienne. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Laura; his sister, Ann Meek Wagoner; and his parents.
Due to the Covid pandemic, a celebration of life service will be held once Holy Trinity reopens. A private service for his immediate family was held June 18. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (Glendale Ave., Toledo, OH) or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com
Published in The Blade from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.