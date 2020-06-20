RIP Mr Meek!
While attending Bowsher 80 I drove to Maumee HS for Summer School between my JR/SR year because I wanted to learn US Government from Mr Meek. Ironically, I too teach HS Social Studies! This Summer I am teaching US History and Economics - virtually. Thanks for the inspiration - from my family in Indianapolis, IN to yours.
Respectfully, Gary Pitchford
(News story) Gordon Richard Meek, a longtime Toledo educator who was a devout Lutheran and a volunteer for the church and community, died Friday at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, South Detroit Avenue. He was 86.
He died of a stroke, said his wife of 64 years, Joanne Meek.
Mr. Meek, who held a doctorate in education, retired in 1992 from Toledo Public Schools after six years as the school district's director of social studies and nearly 30 years in education.
Before that, he was a social studies teacher at Libbey High School for several years and then taught social studies for 25 years at Bowsher High School, from its inception in 1963 until 1986. when he became the director of social studies and a Toledo Board of Education member.
At different times he also coached boys tennis and girls volleyball at Bowsher.
Toward the end of his carrier, Mr. Meek helped organize and conduct statewide competitions as part of a national program to advance students' knowledge of the Constitution.
"He loved being an educator so much," his son Gary Meek said. "He enjoyed working with young adults who were making that transition from childhood into adulthood. He could see their potential."
Gary Meek said his father's faith and charity toward others were important to him as well.
"He was an incredibly positive person," the son said. "So as a teacher, he focused on encouragement and nurturing.… He wanted to make sure that he figures out with each student – as a teacher – how to make sure that that student benefits from his class."
Said Kevin Meek, the elder Mr. Meek's other son: "He first and foremost loved the Lord. And he shared that love with us and with everybody he came in contact with."
For nearly 70 years, the elder Mr. Meek was a member of and volunteered in different capacities at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, where he led the adult Sunday School class for at least 20 years, and helped teach catechism classes and youth groups.
He also compiled and published a history of the church and gave a weekly talk on its history to the congregation for the church's centennial and helped establish church programs to care for preschoolers and to provide food for those in need. He worked in the church pantry until it was closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Born Sept. 22, 1933, in Toledo to Thelma and Gordon Meek, Mr. Meek graduated Libbey High School in 1951, then attended the University of Toledo for a few years before being drafted into the Army.
He completed his bachelor's degree in education at UT after his honorable discharge in 1958, and later obtained master's and doctoral degrees in education from the local university.
Mr. Meek was preceded in death by a daughter and a sister. Surviving are his wife, Joanne Meek; sons, Gary and Kevin Meek, and four grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The family suggest tributes to the church or the hospice.
