Gordon W. Sosnowicz



Gordon W. Sosnowicz, age 80, passed away May 2, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg after a brave struggle with Alzheimer's disease and cancer.



He was born on October 19, 1938 to Stanley and Mary Sosnowicz. He grew up on Noble St. in Toledo and graduated from Woodward High School., where he met his wife of 60 years, Judy Zmijewski. He retired from the Sun-Edging department at LOF , Rossford, OH. in 1995.



Gordon enjoyed working around the house and helping friends and family with their projects. He also enjoyed going to auctions and swap meets and helping with his wife's sales. He attended his children's and grandchildren's games and events from football and hockey games to music concerts and robotics. Gordon had a huge spot in his heart for the family pets, especially his Basset hounds.



He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Joanne Haack and Phyllis Zenz, and brothers, Richard and Ronald.



Surviving is his wife Judy, daughter Cheryl Sommers (Bill) and son Gary (Kim); grandchildren, Anthony Sosnowicz (Tricia), Christopher Sommers (Kim), Nicolas Sosnowicz, Beth Zielinski, Amy Barnes (Rich) and Andrew Sommers (Megan). Also eight great grandchildren with another due in June. Also surviving is his sister Karen Sosnowicz and sister-in-law Patricia Sosnowicz. Many nieces and nephews also survive.



Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday May 3rd from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home 2426 North Reynolds Rd. Toledo, OH. (419-531-4424) where services will be held on Saturday May 4th at 11:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Toledo Humane Society, the Alzheimers Associaton or Hospice of NW Ohio.



www.wisniewskifuneral.net





Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 4, 2019