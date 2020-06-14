Gordon "Dale" Williams
1929 - 2020
Gordon "Dale" Williams

Gordon "Dale" Williams, 90, of Monclova, OH, passed away suddenly on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Otterbein Monclova SeniorLife Neighborhood after a full life. He will be greatly missed. He was born on September 7, 1929 in Indianapolis, IN to Walter and Mary (Keller) Williams, the oldest of three. Dale married Doris Elmore on June 11, 1951 and together they raised 3 daughters. They were married for over 66 years until Doris passed away in 2017.

Dale graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from DePauw University, Greencastle, IN. He was a born salesman, working for several companies over the years and involving some rather large territories of responsibility. He was an avid tennis player, bowler, and card player, particularly duplicate bridge. The Sylvania and Maumee Senior Centers were a great blessing in his later years, as well as Jim, Sally, and the caring staffs at Sunset House, Parkcliffe, and Otterbein. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, gardening, singing and listening to music, telling jokes, and reading. Dale especially enjoyed dancing with Doris in their younger years. He was very attached to Rascal, his last Shih Tzu until she passed away in 2018. He was a regular attendee of Washington Church in Toledo, OH.

Dale is survived by daughters, Sherrie (David) Humphrey, Colleen (Keith) Fawcett and Rhonda (Brad) Ross; brother, Kent (Shirley) Williams; sister, Carole (Carl "Bill") Matthews; sister-in-law, Sandy (Roy) Elmore; grandchildren, Heather (Kevin) Radzinski, Mark (Melani) and Todd (Brittany) Humphrey, Emily (Adam) Lum, Tyler (Courtney) Southard; 15 great grandchildren; and various nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Doris; brother-in-law, Roy Elmore; grandson, Brett Frizzell; and other cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 starting at 10:30 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. at Reeb Funeral Home in Sylvania, OH. If virtual participation is preferred, you may request a Zoom link beforehand from Reeb's (email: reebfuneralhome@bex.net). Interment will be private the following day.

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 11, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
