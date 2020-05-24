Grace Ann Clary
1933 - 2020
Grace Ann Clary

Grace A. Clary, age 86, of Toledo, passed away May 15, 2020, at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing at Sylvania. Grace was born October 28, 1933, in Toledo to Hugo and Grace Globig. One of nine children, she graduated from Whitney High School. A seamstress for Standard Garment, she married Jackie L. Clary in 1952 and together they raised their two children. Grace loved showering her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with love and presents, especially at her favorite time of the year Christmas.

Surviving are her children, Frederick (Elaine) Clary and Anne Hall; sister, Evelyn Plentz; brother, John Globig; grandchildren, Leah and Sarah. Also surviving are her four great grandchildren, Savannah Rose, Logan, Jonathan and Abbigail. Preceding her in death were her parents and her sister, Hattie Oleander.

To keep the community safe, the family chose to have private services on Friday with interment in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd., Toledo, Ohio, assisted the family.

www.urbanskifuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
