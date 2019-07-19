Grace Campbell Potts



Grace Campbell Potts, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and dear friend died on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Grace was born April 18, 1923 to Kate and Hans Carstensen and named after her grandmother, Grace Tiffany Dana Stahl. She grew up in west Toledo on Sabra Road, attending Whittier Elementary and DeVilbiss High Schools. Grace married her best friend, Jack Campbell, during WWII on November 27, 1944 at Augsburg Lutheran Church. She supported the war effort at Cleveland Ordinance, part of Toledo Jeep.



Grace was a Toledo Public Schools secretary, and hosted Toledo Visitors & Convention Bureau events. Active in Whittier Mother's Club, PTA, Westchester Dance Club, and Augsburg Church, she was also a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Englewood, Florida where she and Jack spent more than 20 winters. She maintained a very active social life with dancing, bridge, and weekend excursions with many great friends. She kept wonderful notebooks of their worldwide travel adventures and wrote "Grace's Story," treasured by her family.



Grace lived life to the fullest and knew how to have fun. She loved hosting family dinners anytime, enjoyed having a gang at the family cottage at Sand Beach and was always ready for a game of Wahoo. After 54 years of marriage, Grace's dear Jack died, and then son, Jake. Grace reinvented herself at 80 and married Mel Potts, who had also lost his spouse.



Grace was the spiritual anchor of the family and never missed the opportunity to offer grace at dinner. Her greatest desire was that God would watch over her family and keep them safe and that each would continue to care for and love one another.



Preceding Grace's exit from earthly life were her Mama and Papa; sister, Marian; brother, Bobby; dear husband, Jack; beloved son, Jake, and second husband, Mel. Left to cherish her memory are sons, Richard Campbell, Stuart (Cyndi) Campbell; daughters, Janet (Clint) Spevak, Joan (Greg) Bourdon; grandchildren, Taylor (Dixon) Stoddard, Sarah (Saby) Sengupta, Laura, Briean and Cara Campbell, Jordan Lentz, Kate Lentz Rardin, Grace (Mike) Esser, Stephen and Jack Shallcross; nephew, Scott (Elisabeth) Heacock; niece, Gloria Heacock; and cousins, Tony (Kathy) and Dana (JoAnn) Stahl.



Friends may call at 10:30 am Monday, July 22, at Epworth United Methodist Church at 4855 Central Ave., where a Memorial Service to celebrate Grace's beautiful life will take place at 11 am. Those wishing to provide a tribute might consider Epworth United Methodist Church or . Please sign the guest registry at CoyleFuneralHome.com.



Published in The Blade from July 19 to July 22, 2019