(News story) ERIE, Mich. - Grace Connolly, who was a model of civic engagement for decades in Erie and for whom a local park is named, died April 3 in the local home where she had lived since 1964. She was 97.
She died of natural causes, said her oldest daughter, Sandra DeMars of Orange Park, Fla.
Ms. Connolly was a fixture of community life in Erie, where her neighbors knew her from her tenures on the Mason Board of Education and the Erie Park and Recreation Commission, among numerous other roles.
She was committed to the Erie Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3925 Ladies Auxiliary, her daughter said. She joined in 1951, shortly after she moved to the area with her husband and young family, and only in recent months scaled back her attendance in weekly social events.
She is the namesake of South Erie Grace Connolly Park, which the township renamed in her honor in 2014. Ms. Connolly was integral in securing the grant that led to the development of the park during the more than a dozen years she spent on the park commission during the 1960s.
When Mason Consolidated School District's High School Hall of Fame was established in 2010, she was honored among its inaugural inductees, in recognition of her years on the board between 1974 and 1994.
"We always said that Erie will probably fall apart when she's not there," Ms. DeMars said. "She had her fingers in everything. She loved doing what she could for the community."
Grace Florence Andrews, the oldest of three children, was born to Leonard and Grace Andrews on July 22, 1922 in Taunton, Mass. She graduated from the local high school in 1940 as the United States was gearing up for World War II, which she would spend working at Metals & Controls.
It was during this time that she met Timothy Jerome Connolly, who was stationed at Taunton's Camp Myles Standish. After just a few months of courtship, they married Nov. 4, 1943, tying the knot before he went overseas.
When Mr. Connolly returned in 1945, they moved to his hometown in Dearborn, Mich., where they began a family of eight children. They followed his job with what was then the U.S. Post Office Department to Erie in 1950.
Education was always a key interest, said Pam LaPan, who described herself as a lifetime friend. She saw this value in her involvement in parent-teacher associations and on the district school board, where she said her friend was effective, as well as in the pride she took in the fact that each of her own children went on to receive a college education.
"The greatest thing about her is that she knew how to get things done," Ms. LaPan said. "She just loved education. She was all about the kids. She wanted the kids to have an education."
Ms. Connolly was proud to be recognized as the Monroe County Fair Homemaker of the Year in 2003, too, her daughter said.
Ms. Connolly's husband died in 2001. Surviving are her brother, Albert Andrews; sons, Timothy, Andrew, Francis, Daniel, and Arthur Connolly; daughters, Sandra DeMars, Tara Connolly-Jones, and Janet Connolly; 16 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Merkle Funeral Service in Michigan is arranging a private funeral this week. The family hopes to gather for a public memorial in July.
This is a news story by Nicki Gorny.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 13, 2020