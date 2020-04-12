|
|
Grace Damore Braida
01/27/1932 - 04/07/2020
Beloved mother, Grace Damore Braida, passed away on April 7, 2020, after a short illness. She was 88. A longtime resident of Monclova, Grace spent her last few years at Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, courageously battling Parkinson's disease.
Grace was the daughter of Joseph and Rosa (Lorusso) Damore. She was born at home on Eber Rd. in Swanton on Jan. 27, 1932. Grace was a graduate of Monclova School, where she was the valedictorian of her class. On Sept. 4, 1948, she married the love of her life, Louis Braida, in Bari, Italy. The newlyweds then spent time touring Italy and visiting family and friends. In the early 1950s, Grace worked at Rossford Ordinance Depot, leaving work there, to raise her family on the working Braida farm. She excelled at all aspects of farm life from milking cows to canning tomatoes and making jams and jellies. She had a large garden and vineyard and knew how to prune grapes and make wine.
After the death of her husband in 1972, Grace raised her children and managed the family farm on her own. When her children were grown, she worked in the file room at First Federal Savings and Loan in Toledo – retiring in 1992. She enjoyed a simple life, in the home that she and her husband built, and continued hosting holiday gatherings for her family for many years. In her spare time, Grace enjoyed organizing family photos and recording family history. She had an iron-clad memory. She was fluent in both Italian and Friulan – speaking often with family in Italy and here in the U.S.
Grace is survived by her children, Emily (Dennis Cornelius) Braida of Perrysburg, Anthony (Janice) Braida of Waterville, Rosanna (Thomas Gerken) Braida of Centerburg; sisters, Rose D'Amore of Holland and Loretta Herm of Palos Park, Illinois; along with many nieces, nephews and godchildren. In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Grace was preceded in death by her sister, Nicolina Damore.
A lifelong devoted Catholic, Grace was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Parish. Donations in memory of Grace can be made to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Parish in Toledo. Due to the current health crisis, visitation and interment will be private.
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Homes will livestream a private prayer service for Grace at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at facebook.com/walkerfamilyfuneralhomes. Additionally, online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com
A private burial will take place for Grace at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Maumee. A memorial service will be held in the future for family and friends to celebrate her life. The date for this memorial will be announced in the Toledo Blade.
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2020