More Obituaries for Grace Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace E. Baker


1924 - 2020
Grace E. Baker Obituary
Grace E. Baker

Grace E. Baker was born on March 16th, 1924. She passed away peacefully on January 24th, 2020 at the age of 95, at the Bowling Green Care Center. She is survived by her children, William Baker (Pat), Larry Baker, Beverly Severance, and Deborah Baker; her grandchildren, David Huss, Dawn Baker, Shannon Jackson, William Baker, Sheila Baker, Pamela Scott, John Baker, Heather Severance, Glenn Severance, Brad Padgett, Amanda (Shandi) Medina, and Dylan (Jazmine) Sparks. Plus her 21 great-grandchildren; and 18 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Kenny Baker. She will be remembered for her passion for life and her stubborn will. Services will be private.

Published in The Blade from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Remember
