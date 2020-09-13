Grace Eileen Pratt
Grace Eileen (Swenson) Pratt, 93, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020, at Ohio Living Swan Creek. She was born on January 17, 1927, in Pottstown, PA, and the daughter of Oscar and Ruth Swenson. On March 20, 1948, she married the love of her life, Warren (Bud) Pratt, at Glenwood Lutheran Church in Toledo, Ohio and they were blessed to celebrate 70 years of marriage.
Eileen graduated from DeVilbiss High School and retired from Owens Illinois after 30 years in the Communication Department. She enjoyed traveling, bowling, card playing, cooking and baking, gardening and swimming. In her later years, she enjoyed assisting the Shriner's Chanterettes." Gardening was a favorite hobby as she belonged to the "Petal Pushers Garden Club" for many years. She took great pride in the landscaping at her home and always made creative decorations for the holidays.
The marriage to Bud embraced countless travels around the world. She especially enjoyed Sweden, the birthplace of her parents. Eileen loved playing cards. Her favorite was the monthly "Bridge Club". They played bridge with five other couples for over 50 years.
Her passion for cooking and baking will be remembered by her family and friends. She enriched her family's lives with Swedish recipes hard to "duplicate" to her perfection. Her love for "hot cooked" meals of Swedish meatballs, potatoes with lots of gravy and fresh green beans will forever be her legacy.
Eileen's love for swimming at the beach began when her parents took her to Wildwood, NJ, as a child. After having children of her own, she initiated the annual "Pratt vacation" at North Myrtle Beach. The tradition continues for more than 30 years.
Also known as "GiGi," her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her joy and happiness. She graciously spent summers creating magical memories for them. Playing Marco Polo in the backyard pool, peanut butter sandwiches on the back patio, trips to The Toledo Zoo, and inviting neighborhood children to jump in "leaf piles" in the front yard will always be remembered.
Eileen exuded a positive outlook even when her health began to fail. She made the best of every moment and was always a gracious hostess.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Ruth Swenson; husband, Warren (Bud); and sister, Doris. She is survived by her son, Brian (Cindy); daughter, Nancy; grandchildren, Summer Deason (Chip), Michael Pratt (Maria), Kevin Pratt (Stephanie), Mandi Breymeyer, and Jim Sutherland; great-grandchildren, Lucy, Irah, Anthony, Walker, Spencer, Grayson, Elsie, and Samantha; and nieces and nephews.
Her zest for life will be remembered by those close to her. A private service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Eileen's memory to Ohio Living Swan Creek, 5916 Cresthaven, Toledo, Ohio 43614 or www.ohioliving.orgwalterfuneralhome.com