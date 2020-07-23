Grace H. NiehousmyerGrace H. Niehousmyer, 90, of Genoa, Ohio, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Mercy-St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio, after a sudden illness. Grace was born on February 9, 1930, to Grover E. and Mabel A. (Emmerich) Niehousmyer in Clay Township, Ottawa County, Ohio. She was a 1948 graduate of Clay-Genoa High School, attended Davis Business College in Toledo, completed correspondence courses through the University of Oklahoma along with in service training at the PEDC, Toledo post office. In 1989, she retired from the Genoa post office after 41 1/2 years of service. As well as being a clerk, she received a Superior Achievement Award in 1983 along with other awards and recognitions, during her career.Grace was a life member of NARFE since 1990 and Local Chapter 1030, Port Clinton, Ohio. She was also a member of APWU, Ohio Postal Workers and a charter member and secretary for 4 years, for the Ottawa County Federation of Post Office Clerks. Grace also held memberships in the Ottawa County Historical Society, Riverview Auxiliary in Oak Harbor, Genoa Federation of Clubs and Genoa Area Senior Citizens. Grace was one of the original fund raisers for Otterbein-Portage Valley in Pemberville, Ohio.After Grace retired from the post office she became a Family Genealogist and Historian, tracing her roots back to 1550 Prussia and Hesse, which later became part of Germany. She shared her new found family knowledge with many of her other relatives meeting many of them for the first time. Grace was a member of the Ottawa County Genealogical Society and became a member of "First Families of Ottawa County", of which she was very proud. She was a life member of the Wood County Genealogical Society and traced family who settled in Wood County as well as those who settled in Sandusky County.Grace was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Myron Niehousmyer and his wife, Maxine; and her sisters, Helen and Edith Niehousmyer. Surviving are her cousins, Donna Zeemer, Wendell (Janice) Markley, Marylou Busdiecker, Jacob (Jessica) Ansted and extended family and dear friends.A graveside service for Grace will be conducted at 10:30 A.M., Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Clay Township Cemetery, Genoa, Ohio. The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home of Genoa is assisting with arrangements. The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Trinity United Methodist Church, 313 Main St., Genoa, Ohio 43430 or the Allen-Clay Joint Fire District, Station 36, 101 E. Sixth St., Genoa, Ohio 43430. Online condolences may be made to the family at