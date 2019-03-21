(News story) Grace J. Recknagel, a tutor who guided adult learners through the seeming jumble of written English and received multiple honors for decades of volunteerism, died Saturday in her South Toledo home. She was 96.



The cause of death wasn't known, son Timm said. She had some health problems, but continued to see a few students in her home, most recently adults learning English as a second language.



"It made her happy and kept her interested in things and kept her involved," her son said. "It gave her purpose."



A decade ago, she had five students - none of whom grew up speaking English at home - while many tutors had a single student.



"They bring a good joy to my life, and they've become friends," Mrs. Recknagel told The Blade in 2009. That year, she was a finalist for the annual Jefferson Award, which recognizes public service.



She joined Read For Literacy as a tutor to adults after retiring at age 65 from Toledo Edison, where she was a secretary for a decade.



Mrs. Recknagel became the group's "volunteer of the year" in 1998 and was named a "tutor of the year" in 2006. She received Silver Volunteer and Length of Service awards in 2004.



"Until you are a tutor, you do not realize how complicated and convoluted our language is," Mrs. Recknagel told The Blade in 1998. "When someone is suddenly opened up to decode this language of ours and understand it, the whole world takes on a new meaning. Reading expands horizons."



A stay-at-home mom of six as her children grew up, Mrs. Recknagel was a Cub Scout den mother and former president of the Parent-Teacher Organization at two schools.



She taught Sunday school at St. John's Lutheran Church, then Bethel Lutheran Church. She served on the national board of the American Lutheran Church Women in 1970s and was elected board secretary. She also had local and regional leadership roles.



For 38 years, until 2015, she was parliamentarian for the Northwest Ohio Synod of Evangelical Church Women of America and was a former state board member of the Ohio Association of Parliamentarians.



"All of my life, I have done volunteer work, because it just seemed important," Mrs. Recknagel told The Blade in 1998.



Mrs. Recknagel was a former board president of Mobile Meals of Toledo.



She was born Nov. 8, 1922, in Point Place to Pearl and Joseph Meyer. She was 8 years old when her mother died. She and her father moved to Elmore, where his mother lived, son Timm said. She was a 1940 graduate of the former Harris-Elmore High School.



In the early 1970s she attended what is now Stautzenberger College to sharpen her secretarial skills. She was a secretary for Calvary Lutheran Church and later for a law firm.



She and her husband, Fred Recknagel, married Dec. 25, 1943. He died April 7, 1988. Also preceding her in death were sons Teddy and Fred Recknagel III.



Surviving are her sons, Timm, Ken, and Dan; daughter, Laura Langton; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.



The family will receive guests from 5-8 p.m. Monday at Newcomer Funeral Home Southwest Chapel. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Bethel Lutheran Church. The family suggests tributes to Bethel Lutheran.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on Mar. 21, 2019