Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map

Grace M. Heiney


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace M. Heiney Obituary
Grace M. Heiney

11/12/1923 - 03/12/2020

Grace M. Heiney, age 96 of Toledo, Ohio passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was born in Saint Albans, West Virginia on November 12, 1923 to Floyd and Stella (Lacy) Pauley. On Christmas Eve, 1944 she married Albert E. Heiney who preceded her in death, August 12, 2004.

Grace is survived by her sons, Ken (Maureen) Heiney, Ron (Kathy) Heiney; daughter, Pam (Bob) Locker; grandchildren, Jake Heiney, Connie Locker, and Cherie (Marty) Yoder; and brother, Clifford (Sue) Pauley. Her favorite nieces, Janice Lightner and Evelyn Owens preceded her in death.

Family and friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, (Today), Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the service begins at 2:00 p.m. Entombment will be private.

Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -