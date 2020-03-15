|
Grace M. Heiney
11/12/1923 - 03/12/2020
Grace M. Heiney, age 96 of Toledo, Ohio passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was born in Saint Albans, West Virginia on November 12, 1923 to Floyd and Stella (Lacy) Pauley. On Christmas Eve, 1944 she married Albert E. Heiney who preceded her in death, August 12, 2004.
Grace is survived by her sons, Ken (Maureen) Heiney, Ron (Kathy) Heiney; daughter, Pam (Bob) Locker; grandchildren, Jake Heiney, Connie Locker, and Cherie (Marty) Yoder; and brother, Clifford (Sue) Pauley. Her favorite nieces, Janice Lightner and Evelyn Owens preceded her in death.
Family and friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, (Today), Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the service begins at 2:00 p.m. Entombment will be private.
Online condolences to
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 15, 2020