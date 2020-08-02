Grace M. VonEwegenGrace Marie VonEwegen, of Oregon, left this world "with no regrets" on July 30, 2020, at the home of her daughter. Her battle with dementia has ended. She was born on January 8, 1927, to Charles and Alma Villhauer. After graduating from Clay High School and Bowling Green State University, Grace married her high school sweetheart, Roger VonEwegen. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She enjoyed donating her time to the St. Charles Hospital Auxiliary, Child Conservation League, Mobile Meals, and Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. A phenomenal cook, Grace was happiest when entertaining family and friends. Like people of her generation, she loved get-togethers and good conversation, accompanied by a cup of coffee or a vodka gimlet. She enjoyed reading, gardening, golfing, traveling, and playing bridge.Grace is survived by her daughter, Gail Shiple-Nagel; sons, William (Mary Jo) and Jack VonEwegen; grandchildren, Bethany (Robert) Duke, Carla (Shawn) Spears, Kimberly and Justin Nagel, Leah, Brett, Wesley (Anna), and Sarah VonEwegen; great grandchildren, Marisa Duke, Grant, Ethan, and Grady Spears; great-great granddaughter, Faye Duke-Hughes; brother, Kenny Villhauer; and special daughter-in-law, Zulma Ramos-Rodriguez. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; infant daughter, Faye; grandson, Evan VonEwegen; and brother, Robert Villhauer.A memorial luncheon, "Gimlets for Grace," will be held on Sunday, August 9, from 12:00 – 4:00pm. The location is Christ Dunberger American Legion Post #537, 4925 Pickle Road in Oregon, OH. Family and friends are invited to attend. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family. The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Grace's caregivers for their compassionate care over the years.My name is Grace VonEwegen, and today I'm 93,Friends and family in Heaven have been waiting for me.God sent his angels to take me above,Where peace awaits me and so much love.My husband Roger and our baby FayeWere with me in spirit during Covid's lonely days.I couldn't have visitors, my family missed me soIn order to see me, they waived through my window.I'm thankful my loved ones could bring me homeTo spend my last days never feeling alone.They shared wonderful memories while I slept nearby,Though my eyes were closed, I listened the whole time.I think of my friends who remain behind,Waiting for their families to come get them like mine.But if they spend their last moments apartGod's angels will come to comfort their hearts.Dedicated to the elderly residents of nursing homes separated from their families and friends, and to those who have already lost their lives to the loneliness and heartbreak caused by Covid 19.