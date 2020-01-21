Home

Grace Marie Whitley Obituary
Grace Marie Whitley

November 6, 2007 – January 18, 2020

Gracie's spirit will reside in so many of us present on earth and beyond. She is a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin, schoolmate and friend to all ages. Grace's namesake means unmerited gift of God and she has touched many lives in such a multitude of ways.

Creativity was abundant in her life. She was an animal advocate, a crafter, an organizer, an athlete, and a sports fan. Gracie loved Bible School, nature camps, zoo camp, art classes and theatre. Enthusiasm, gratitude, and fun exploded from her presence. Gracie was passionate about decorating, cooking, art work, playwriting, and family game nights. She loved her family so deeply and let everyone know how much she cared. Grace had just started Karate to do with her siblings when she was diagnosed with brain cancer and had to slow down.

A big network of love and care supported Grace through out her short life. She will be dearly missed by her parents, Jessica Whitley and Ben Hillard; her grandparents, Mark and Ann Hillard and Gil and Maria Whitley; siblings, Aidan, Jordyn and Seth; aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and dear teachers.

Services were held at Sylvania First United Methodist Church on Tuesday, January 21. Donations to the Victory Center can be made in Grace's honor at the victorycenter.org.

Published in The Blade from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
