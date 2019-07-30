Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Graden L. "Grady" Johnson Sr.


1929 - 2019
Graden L. "Grady" Johnson Sr. Obituary
Graden L. "Grady" Johnson, Sr.

Graden L. "Grady" Johnson, Sr., age 90, of Toledo, passed away July 26, 2019 at The Toledo Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 16, 1929 to William and Aulty (Newberry) Johnson in Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee. Grady was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving his country proudly in the Korean War. He was employed with Jeep for over 35 years before retiring. Grady was an avid fisherman, loved working in his vegetable garden and working on cars. He was a diehard Cleveland Indians fan. Grady enjoyed spending time with his family and will be missed by those who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Elsa Johnson; and 2 sisters. Grady is survived by his loving daughter, Jean (Eduardo) Ayala; sons, Graden Jr. and Jimmy (Stephanie) Johnson; grandchildren, Dawn, Lori and Kelly; and great-grandchildren, Chelsea, Santos and Elizabeth.

The family will receive guests on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo (419-473-0300) with Funeral Services beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the family.

To leave a special message for Grady's family, please visit

Published in The Blade from July 30 to July 31, 2019
