Gregory A. Hobbs



Gregory "Greg" A. Hobbs, 68, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Greg was born and raised in Pittsfield, Maine a state he dearly loved. His parents, Paul Turner Hobbs and Olivia Nelta Hobbs preceded him in death.



Greg enjoyed many outdoor activities. In his youth he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his Dad, along with skiing, golfing, and many organized sports. Greg graduated from Maine Maritime Academy. After graduation he began his career with The American Steamship Company. A career that expanded 40 years.



When Greg retired in 2012, he began his new career of playing golf. He and his wife Mary bought a second home in Florida so they could enjoy the warm winter climate and he could enjoy playing golf all year round.



Greg is survived by his loving wife, Mary, his daughter, Anna (Travis) Blahnik, his sons, Joshua (Dena) Hobbs, and Benjamin ( Brie) Hobbs. And four grandchildren. His sisters, Pamela (Gary) Meservey of Pittsfield, Maine, and Judith (Thompson) Webster, of Magnolia, Massachusetts. Along with many nieces and nephews.



Greg is also survived by his stepchildren, Paul (Kate) Skaff, Sheila Skaff, and Stephanie (Mark) Skaff Rosenberg. His two step grandchildren and one on the way.



Along with his family, who will miss him very much, Greg had best buddies from Maine who he shared many happy times with all through his life. David Varney, Mac Cianchette, and Jim Maynard. His two feline buddies, Carmel and Mokey will be lost without him.



In following Greg's wishes, there will be no visitation. A memorial in his honor will be in held in Pittsfield, Maine later this year where he will be laid to rest beside his parents. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg, OH (419-874-3133). Online condolences to the family may be made at:



www.witzlershank.com





Published in The Blade on Mar. 13, 2019