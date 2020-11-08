Gregory A. McGowan, Sr.Gregory A. McGowan, age 30, of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 1, 2020 after injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born on September 8, 1990 to Robert and Lisa (Phillips) McGowan in Toledo. Gregory attended Springfield High School and Penta. He was employed with Toledo Warehouse Solutions as a supervisor. Gregory had a passion for cars, especially his Dodge Neon and 77' Dodge Aspen and loved working on them with his dad, who was also his best friend. He also enjoyed going drag racing and dirt bike riding with him as well. He liked boating and being on the water. Gregory had an appreciation for music of all kinds. He was an avid pool player; a pastime he often did with his mom. Gregory had a great sense of humor that will be missed. His love for his two sons was evident. Gregory was truly a jack of all trades and never met a stranger. He would help anyone who needed it. Gregory's smile, spirit and caring nature will be missed by all who knew and loved him.In addition to his mom, Lisa Powell, he was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, John and Joan Strope; grandma, Joyce Hanton; uncle, Joseph Phillips; longtime friend, Chad Ott; and his fur baby, Cindy. Gregory is survived by beloved sons, Gregory McGowan Jr. and Dillon Mock-McGowan; dad, Rob (Sherrie) McGowan; grandparents, Gary and Pat McGowan, Kenny Phillips and John Hanton; siblings, Brandi (Brian) Simmons, Jennifer Lipscomb, Jimmy Lipscomb, David (Ariel) Mason, Jr., Brittaney Melvin, Ryan McGowan and Mikayla Powell; step-father, John Powell; mothers of his children, Kadie Wittenmyer and Holly Mock; uncles, Tim and Tom (Vicky) McGowan; aunt, Tammy Sanchez; special family, Gary and Lynn Mock and Erich Wallace; dear friends, Fred and Tina Stockman; special friend, Morgan Teal; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.The family will receive guests on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 3 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will be private for family. (Masks are required with social distancing).Those wishing to make memorial contributions in honor of Gregory are asked to consider the family for his two sons.To leave a special message for Gregory's family, please visit