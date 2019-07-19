|
|
Gregory Burgess
Gregory Burgess of Toledo Ohio passed away surrounded by loved ones at the age of 68 on July 15th 2019. Greg will join his preceded partner Susan Carnes. Greg was a loving father to his preceded children Tina and Tammy Burgess as well as survived Ginger and Valerie Burgess. He was also a loving brother to Robert Burgess Jr, Deborah Head, Patty Simpson, Sandy Pancratz, and Chuck and Kim Burgess. Greg's wishes were to have a private service that will be honored. He will be greatly missed.
Published in The Blade on July 19, 2019