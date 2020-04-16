Gregory C. Artis Gregory C. Artis, 66, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away March 18, 2020 at Advanced Healthcare Center. Gregory was born in Toledo, Ohio to Pearl M. (Hill) and George O. Artis. Gregory graduated from Robert S. Rogers High School and attended Bowling Green State University. Before his illness, Gregory worked for United Parcel Service. Gregory was an avid sports fan, particularly the Pittsburg Steelers. Gregory was preceded in death by both parents, Helyne, Terrence, and Alyson Bond. His memory will be cherished by Nicholas, Tore', Nina, and Trent Bond. At Gregory's request, there will be no services. The family wishes to express special thanks to the Ohns family, John Cunningham and the Advanced Healthcare Staff.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020.