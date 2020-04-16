Gregory C. Artis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory C. Artis Gregory C. Artis, 66, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away March 18, 2020 at Advanced Healthcare Center. Gregory was born in Toledo, Ohio to Pearl M. (Hill) and George O. Artis. Gregory graduated from Robert S. Rogers High School and attended Bowling Green State University. Before his illness, Gregory worked for United Parcel Service. Gregory was an avid sports fan, particularly the Pittsburg Steelers. Gregory was preceded in death by both parents, Helyne, Terrence, and Alyson Bond. His memory will be cherished by Nicholas, Tore', Nina, and Trent Bond. At Gregory's request, there will be no services. The family wishes to express special thanks to the Ohns family, John Cunningham and the Advanced Healthcare Staff.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved