Gregory C. Carl
Gregory C. Carl

Gregory C. Carl passed away August 15, 2020, after a long illness. Greg, a lifelong resident of South Toledo, graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1970.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mildred Carl and is survived by sister, Teresa Carl of Toledo; and brothers, Stuart (Liz) of Anthem, AZ, Robert (Brenda) of Glenmont, NY.

Due to the pandemic, no memorial will be held at this time. A celebration of Greg's life will be held at a future date.


Published in The Blade from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
