Gregory Charles Shoemaker
Greg Shoemaker, aged 72, died unexpectedly but peacefully on July 19, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital with his loving partner of 30 years, Darlene Michalski, by his side. Born March 19, 1947 to Frank and Anita Shoemaker, grew up in Toledo, attended Start HS and the University of Toledo.
Greg worked in the advertising department of LaSalle's and then enjoyed a 35 year career as a graphic designer at Metzger's. He started in type setting and taught himself computers to become a graphic designer. Much of his work was marketing materials, catalogs, logos for businesses, colleges, hospitals and restaurants.
Starting early in life, his passion for music developed for most types of music especially jazz. Another love was Perennial plants and native gardening and was always on the lookout for plants to add to the expanding home gardens. His love for history, politics and keeping abreast of the latest news were all part of his daily life.
Along with music, films of all kind were a part of everyday life. The older, more obscure, the better. This lead to his passion to publish from 1968 to 1984, the Japanese Fantasy Film Journal. He created the first of its kind fanzine in the US devoted to the genre of sci-fi and fantasy films from Japan. This earned him the title"The Godfather of Godzilla fandom".
Greg's favorite time of day was returning home to his 3 beautiful greyhound girls.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive guests at the Newcomer Funeral Home-Northwest Chapel- 4150 W. Laskey Rd. Toledo, OH, on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4-6:00 p.m. with a memorial service starting at 6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Coast Greyhound Connection or Natures Nursery.
Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 31, 2019