Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Shoemaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Charles Shoemaker


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Charles Shoemaker Obituary
Gregory Charles Shoemaker

Greg Shoemaker, aged 72, died unexpectedly but peacefully on July 19, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital with his loving partner of 30 years, Darlene Michalski, by his side. Born March 19, 1947 to Frank and Anita Shoemaker, grew up in Toledo, attended Start HS and the University of Toledo.

Greg worked in the advertising department of LaSalle's and then enjoyed a 35 year career as a graphic designer at Metzger's. He started in type setting and taught himself computers to become a graphic designer. Much of his work was marketing materials, catalogs, logos for businesses, colleges, hospitals and restaurants.

Starting early in life, his passion for music developed for most types of music especially jazz. Another love was Perennial plants and native gardening and was always on the lookout for plants to add to the expanding home gardens. His love for history, politics and keeping abreast of the latest news were all part of his daily life.

Along with music, films of all kind were a part of everyday life. The older, more obscure, the better. This lead to his passion to publish from 1968 to 1984, the Japanese Fantasy Film Journal. He created the first of its kind fanzine in the US devoted to the genre of sci-fi and fantasy films from Japan. This earned him the title"The Godfather of Godzilla fandom".

Greg's favorite time of day was returning home to his 3 beautiful greyhound girls.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will receive guests at the Newcomer Funeral Home-Northwest Chapel- 4150 W. Laskey Rd. Toledo, OH, on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4-6:00 p.m. with a memorial service starting at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Coast Greyhound Connection or Natures Nursery.

To leave a message of condolence for Greg's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now