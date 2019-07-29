|
(News story) Gregory Charles Shoemaker, dubbed the "Godfather of Godzilla fandom" for creating the two-decade, 40-page magazine about Japanese sci-fi and fantasy film, died peacefully on July 19 at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee with his partner of three decades, Darlene Michalski, by his side. He was 72.
He suffered from an unexpected heart attack, his family said.
Japanese-made monster, horror, fantasy, and animated films were the subject of Mr. Shoemaker's magazine, The Japanese Fantasy Film Journal, which ran from 1968 to 1984. Armed with his lifelong fascination of Japanese special effects, he wrote reviews, filmmaker profiles, trivia, and feature stories about the genre.
Born in Toledo to Frank and Anita Shoemaker on March 19, 1947, Mr. Shoemaker was raised in the city and graduated from Start High School, later receiving a marketing degree from the University of Toledo. It was during his junior year when he began working on the magazine - originally printed on white paper with a mimeographed photo-offset cover.
The publication found its specific fan base and grew in popularity. When an issue featured an article about the making of Godzilla, he had to order a second press run of 500 copies on top of the normal run of 1,750 because the monster was so popular. He published when he felt like it, which was usually once a year.
Fans considered Mr. Shoemaker to be a trailblazer in the industry, who set a standard for what was to follow in the Japanese fantastic film fandom.
"A lot of the tentpole member of the English-language Japanese genre fandom started with [the Japanese Fantasy Film Journal], either directly or indirectly, reading or writing for writer/editor Greg Shoemaker, so the news of his passing this week is hitting the community pretty hard," wrote Kevin Derendorf of Maser Patrol, a blog about Japanese science fiction, fantasy, and horror media, in a tribute to Mr. Shoemaker.
Though Mr. Derendorf was not yet born during The Japanese Fantasy Film Journal, he heard praise of the publication decades after the last issue from senior members of the fandom.
"Greg had a keen eye for talent, and many of the folks who worked on his magazine went on to be prominent names in fandom literature," Mr. Derendorf told the Blade. "[The magazine] also helped to form a network, a fan community that survives to this day."
Mr. Shoemaker was a catalog of information about movies and music, especially jazz, his partner of 30 years, Ms. Michalski said.
"It was always his escape," she said. "He was always fascinated by different movies and how they were made."
Every night, Mr. Shoemaker would be watching a different movie - but it was never the new movies, it was always the older, more obscure films that captured his attention, Ms. Michalski said. He watched the special feature commentaries and loved movies that were lost and restored. He always said that he was "born in the wrong generation," his partner remembers.
As for the new Godzilla movie - released on May 31, 2019 - Mr. Shoemaker was not interested in seeing it, his wife said.
He worked in the advertising department of La Salle's and then became a graphic designer at Metzger's for 35 years.
Ms. Michalski said that fans and readers of Mr. Shoemaker's work would send in notes and hand-drawn pictures to the magazine.
"He would answer all the letters he would get and encourage the kids to keep trying and working on it," Ms. Michalski said. "Quite a few people he inspired now publish their own magazine or continued with their artwork and film work."
Tim Lucas, publisher and editor of the film digest Video Watchdog, wrote in a tribute to the late fanzine creator that he wishes Mr. Shoemaker's fanzines, which Mr. Lucas collects, were easier to come by.
"It's hard to express what [the magazine's] example meant to me: it was the first time I'd seen Japanese fantasy films written about without derision, and it also presented me with a very early pre-CINFEFANTASTIQUE glimpse of what might be possible to do with my own life," wrote Mr. Lucas in his tribute to Mr. Shoemaker.
In the last five years of his life, Mr. Shoemaker moved into an old farmhouse among fields, where he would tend to perennial plants and wildflower gardens, paying attention to the bees and animals. He came home his three greyhound dogs, Ellie, Sophie, and Traci.
"He was a private person, yet if you got him talking you could learn a lot," Ms. Michalski said. He was a curious person, who was passionate about everything he took on, she said.
"Something would come up and we would look up 'What kind of animal is this? What does this bee do?'" she said.
The family will receive guests from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Newcomer Funeral Home-Norhwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. in Toledo. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m.
The family suggests tributes the North Coast Greyhound Connection or Nature's Nursery.
This is a news story by Sammy Westfall. Contact her at [email protected] or 419-724-6194.
Published in The Blade on July 29, 2019